Taylor, 27, appeared in 22 games for Milwaukee last season and batted .237 (9-for-38) with four doubles, two home runs, six RBIs and a .793 OPS. It was a good impression but because of roster mechanics — specifically, his remaining minor-league options — he could start the season at Class AAA because neither McKinney, who was claimed off waivers, or Fisher, acquired in a trade with the Blue Jays, have options remaining.