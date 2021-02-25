 Skip to main content
PROJECTED BACKUP

Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach

An All-Star in 2019, Vogelbach was batting .094 when the Mariners traded him to Toronto last season. After going 0-for-4 in two games for the Blue Jays, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Brewers when they released Justin Smoak. The gamble paid off as Vogelbach batted .328 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .987 OPS over the final 19 games.

The Brewers would prefer to use Vogelbach as the designated hitter and are still optimistic that MLB will again institute the universal DH before Opening Day. If not, Vogelbach will provide a left-handed option behind Hiura.

