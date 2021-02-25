PROJECTED BACKUP

An All-Star in 2019, Vogelbach was batting .094 when the Mariners traded him to Toronto last season. After going 0-for-4 in two games for the Blue Jays, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Brewers when they released Justin Smoak. The gamble paid off as Vogelbach batted .328 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .987 OPS over the final 19 games.