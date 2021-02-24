PROJECTED BACKUP

MANNY PINA

A knee injury sidelined Pina for the final month of the season. He underwent surgery on Sept. 1 and spent a few weeks rehabbing but after a relatively normal offseason, he reported to camp feeling good and hasn’t been limited by the injury through the first week of workouts.

“I didn’t worry about (the knee) too much during the offseason,” Pina said. “I just took it step-by-step and it’s all very good.”

With Ryan Braun semi-retired for the time being, Pina is currently the longest-tenured Brewers player, having made his debut with the team on Aug. 1, 2016 — just a month before Orlando Arcia played his first game in a Milwaukee uniform.

“It’s exciting,” Pina said. “I want to finish my career here, with this organization.”