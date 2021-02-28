PROJECTED BACKUP

ORLANDO ARCIA
Assuming Shaw makes the roster, Urias earns the starting job at short and Arcia handles the transition to third during spring training, a potential left/right platoon with Arcia and Shaw is a logical possibility.
