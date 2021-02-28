 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROJECTED BACKUP

PROJECTED BACKUP

Brewers - Orlando Arcia

ORLANDO ARCIA

Assuming Shaw makes the roster, Urias earns the starting job at short and Arcia handles the transition to third during spring training, a potential left/right platoon with Arcia and Shaw is a logical possibility.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This mom lost everything after winning the visa lottery. Now, she wants another chance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics