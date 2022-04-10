Production Problems Cause Sunday Wisconsin State Journal Delay

Capital Newspapers experienced production problems this morning. As a result, many carriers will run late today with the expected delivery deadline being moved back to 10AM. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.

While we are working to resume normal delivery, please visit our online site to access the digital version of the Wisconsin State Journal. To view the Wisconsin State Journal e-Edition, simply click on the link listed below:

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your loyal readership