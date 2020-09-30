Process laid out for removing Madison City Council member accused of disparaging resident

Madison’s city attorney this week laid out a process by which the City Council could remove a member accused of calling a woman a vulgarity during an online council meeting a month ago.
Under the proposal, the council will vote on whether to hold a quasi-judicial hearing later in October to determine whether Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, called local activist Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores a slur typically deployed against woman. It would then take a 15-vote majority of the 20-member council to vote him out of office or discipline him in some other way.
The incident — which has revealed sharp divisions among some elected officials and raised questions about whether council members are following the state open meetings law — occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 2 as the council finished its approval of the creation of an independent police monitor and civilian oversight board. The meeting had begun more than eight hours earlier.
Council members were moving on to deliberation of aid for Downtown businesses damaged amid recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations when Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called on Kilfoy-Flores to speak during public comment on the measure. That’s when the alleged expletive was heard. At the time, no one responded.
Skidmore has denied uttering the slur and on Wednesday declined to comment on the process proposed for disciplining him. Kilfoy-Flores, who filed a formal complaint against Skidmore with the city on Sept. 15, had not responded to a Facebook message requesting comment.
Later on the day of the incident, Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Sheri Carter issued a joint statement saying that “over the past few months, the culture and civility of City Council meetings have drastically deteriorated.”
Fourteen members of the council shot back the next day with a statement calling on the person who uttered the alleged slur against Kilfoy-Flores to come forward and for the council to conduct an investigation if the person didn’t, including with “a forensic analysis of the recording” of the meeting. One of the letter’s signers, Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, said at the time that Skidmore was the culprit.
The 14 also disagreed with Rhodes-Conway and Carter’s assertions about deteriorating civility, saying that while there have been tense moments on the council, it has been “nothing out of the ordinary” for political debates.
The day after that, Carter sent another email to her colleagues on the council in which she called out Kemble for allegedly uttering expletives critical of Rhodes-Conway and her supporters, and Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, 8th District, for a “profanity-laced” post on his personal Facebook page that “incited violence and resulted in numerous calls from residents for his resignation as well.”
The post was a repost of a flyer critical of police in the days after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer.
Neither Kemble nor Prestigiacomo, who also signed the Sept. 3 letter, responded to requests for comment.
Finally, on Sept. 17, City Attorney Mike Haas sent council members a memo warning them against issuing joint statements because such actions could violate the state’s open meetings law.
Under the process Haas laid out this week, the council could vote Oct. 6 on whether to call the hearing on Kilfoy-Flores’ complaint. If it opts to do so, the hearing would be held Oct. 22, with time for both Skidmore and Kilfoy-Flores to present evidence.
Skidmore has generally been alone among council members in his outspoken support for Madison’s police force and in condemning some of the actions of the overwhelmingly liberal council to investigate the department and subject it to greater oversight.
In 2016, Kilfoy-Flores and Sharon Irwin — grandmother of 2015 police shooting victim Tony Robinson — filed a complaint against former Police Chief Mike Koval for calling Irwin a “raging lunatic” and violating police “standards of conduct.”
Koval later apologized for the remark and was admonished, but not disciplined, for making it by the city’s Police and Fire Commission. Other parts of the complaint were dismissed.
