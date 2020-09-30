Process laid out for removing Madison City Council member accused of disparaging resident

Later on the day of the incident, Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Sheri Carter issued a joint statement saying that “over the past few months, the culture and civility of City Council meetings have drastically deteriorated.”

Fourteen members of the council shot back the next day with a statement calling on the person who uttered the alleged slur against Kilfoy-Flores to come forward and for the council to conduct an investigation if the person didn’t, including with “a forensic analysis of the recording” of the meeting. One of the letter’s signers, Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, said at the time that Skidmore was the culprit.

The 14 also disagreed with Rhodes-Conway and Carter’s assertions about deteriorating civility, saying that while there have been tense moments on the council, it has been “nothing out of the ordinary” for political debates.

The day after that, Carter sent another email to her colleagues on the council in which she called out Kemble for allegedly uttering expletives critical of Rhodes-Conway and her supporters, and Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, 8th District, for a “profanity-laced” post on his personal Facebook page that “incited violence and resulted in numerous calls from residents for his resignation as well.”