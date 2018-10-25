For all the talk about the Rams’ explosive offense, there may not be a more game-changing defensive player in the NFL right now than defensive tackle Aaron Donald, whom Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called “one of the more dominant players that the league has seen in a number of years.”
“He’s got it all. He’s got speed, he’s got power, he’s got a high motor. He’s the guy you’ve seen on film,” Packers center Corey Linsley said.
Added left guard Lane Taylor: “He’s really athletic. He can bend the corner like no other defensive tackle can. He’s got rare athleticism. He’s one of those once-in-a-generation type of players.”
In last week’s win over San Francisco, Donald was a one-man wrecking crew, registering four sacks, nine total tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. No wonder the Packers spent the week of practice prepping for Donald on every play, using practice-squad defensive tackle James Looney as his stunt double, wearing Donald’s No. 99 on the scout team.
“Certainly, we'll have a plan in place for him. He's an excellent football player,” Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. “This week we've given a lot of thought to every single pass route that we put up on the board and we draw up and we diagram and we give to the players. We want to know where ‘99’ is. We want to know how we're going to handle ‘99,’ who's going to be responsible and those types of things. They've got some other good defensive linemen too. Those four guys that they have are very, very good.”