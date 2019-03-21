Khalil Iverson

Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Badgers' win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Senior Night, March 7, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
No.  Name  Ht.  Year PPG  
35 Nate Reuvers  6-11 So. 7.8
21 Khalil Iverson  6-5 Sr. 6.7 
22 Ethan Happ 6-10 Sr. 17.5 
D'Mitrik Trice  6-0 So. 11.7 
34  Brad Davison 6-3So.10.7
