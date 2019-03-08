Ethan Happ

Wisconsin senior Ethan Happ had 21 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks Thursday night in his final game at the Kohl Center. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year PPG  
35 Nate Reuvers  6-11 So. 8.1
21 Khalil Iverson  6-5 Sr. 5.9 
22 Ethan Happ 6-10 Sr. 17.9 
D'Mitrik Trice  6-0 So. 12.1 
34  Brad Davison 6-3So.10.8
