Ethan Happ

Wisconsin center Ethan Happ drives towards the basket while defended by Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili in the first half of the Badgers' win over the Fighting Illini on Feb. 18 at the Kohl Center. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year PPG  
35 Nate Reuvers  6-11 So. 8.4
21 Khalil Iverson  6-5 Sr. 5.7 
22 Ethan Happ 6-10 Sr. 17.9 
D'Mitrik Trice  6-0 So. 12.5 
34  Brad Davison 6-3So.11.2

