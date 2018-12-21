|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|So.
|7.2
|21
|Khalil Iverson
|6-5
|Sr.
|5.1
|22
|Ethan Happ
|6-10
|Sr.
|19.2
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|So.
|16.1
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-3
|So.
|9.4
Most Popular
-
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan to burn redshirt, start in Pinstripe Bowl
-
Tony Evers to tap Craig Thompson, advocate for transportation revenue boost, to lead WisDOT
-
DOT to consider driving on shoulders to ease Beltline congestion during peak travel times
-
Sun Prairie police: Miscommunication, but no criminal responsibility for July 10 gas leak explosion; widow files lawsuit
-
Going Out: Welcome winter at solstice celebrations
promotion
Play the 2018 College Bowl Game Challenge!
Recommended
promotion
The benefits of living and working in south-central Wisconsin help make the Madison area a magnet for businesses and employees.
promotion
At Madison.com, we strive to make it easier for you to get news on your terms. In this spirit, we are releasing a Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ to help you keep up on the news you care about most.