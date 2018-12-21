Ethan Happ
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ is averaging 19.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists through the first 11 games of his senior season. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year PPG  
35 Nate Reuvers  6-11 So. 7.2
21 Khalil Iverson  6-5 Sr. 5.1 
22 Ethan Happ 6-10 Sr. 19.2 
D'Mitrik Trice  6-0 So. 16.1 
34  Brad Davison 6-3So.9.4

