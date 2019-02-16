Ethan Happ

Wisconsin center Ethan Happ had 20 points and 12 rebounds in No. 20 UW's loss to No. 11 Michigan State, but the senior's struggles at the free throw line continues as he missed all six of his attempts. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year PPG  
35 Nate Reuvers  6-11 So. 8.5
21 Khalil Iverson  6-5 Sr. 4.7 
22 Ethan Happ 6-10 Sr. 18.4 
D'Mitrik Trice  6-0 So. 12.7 
34  Brad Davison 6-3So.11.0

