Nate Reuvers

Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers had 22 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday in the Badgers' win over the Fighting Illini. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year PPG  
35 Nate Reuvers  6-11 So. 8.9
21 Khalil Iverson  6-5 Sr. 4.7 
22 Ethan Happ 6-10 Sr. 19.2 
D'Mitrik Trice  6-0 So. 14.0 
34  Brad Davison 6-3So.10.3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0