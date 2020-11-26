 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROBABLE UW STARTERS

PROBABLE UW STARTERS

Micah Potter - UW vs. Eastern Illinois
No.  Name    Ht.   Year   PPG   
35 Nate Reuvers   6-11 Sr. 18.0 
Aleem Ford 6-8 Sr. 1.0 
11 Micah Potter (above)     6-10   Sr. 9.0 
D'Mitrik Trice  6-0 Sr. 11.0 
34 Brad Davison 6-4 Sr. 6.0 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics