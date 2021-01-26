 Skip to main content
PROBABLE UW STARTERS

PROBABLE UW STARTERS

Tyler Wahl - Northwestern Wisconsin Basketball
No.   Name       Ht.    Year   PPG   
Aleem Ford    6-8 Sr. 9.6 
Tyler Wahl  (above)   6-9 So. 5.4 
11 Micah Potter   6-10 Sr. 12.1 
D'Mitrik Trice   6-0 Sr. 14.6
34 Brad Davison 6-4 Sr. 9.4 

