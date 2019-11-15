Register for more free articles
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|11.3
|23
|Kobe King
|6-4
|So.
|12.0
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Jr.
|15.3
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice (above)
|6-0
|Jr.
|7.3
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|16.0
