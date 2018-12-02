Nate Reuvers
Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers is averaging 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 19.1 minutes a game this season. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year PPG  
35 Nate Reuvers  6-11 So. 6.4
21 Khalil Iverson  6-5 Sr. 5.3 
22 Ethan Happ 6-10 Sr. 17.4 
D'Mitrik Trice  6-0 So. 17.4 
34  Brad Davison 6-3So.9.4

