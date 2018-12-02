|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|So.
|6.4
|21
|Khalil Iverson
|6-5
|Sr.
|5.3
|22
|Ethan Happ
|6-10
|Sr.
|17.4
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|So.
|17.4
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-3
|So.
|9.4
