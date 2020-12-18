PROBABLE UW STARTERS

|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Sr.
|11.5
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Sr.
|8.0
|11
|Micah Potter
|6-10
|Sr.
|12.8
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Sr.
|12.0
|34
|Brad Davison (above)
|6-4
|Sr.
|10.8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Sr.
|11.5
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Sr.
|8.0
|11
|Micah Potter
|6-10
|Sr.
|12.8
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Sr.
|12.0
|34
|Brad Davison (above)
|6-4
|Sr.
|10.8
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.