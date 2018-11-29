Brad Davison
Buy Now

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison scored 12 points on Tuesday as the Badgers rallied for a 79-75 win over the N.C. State Wolfpack at the Kohl Center in Madison. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year PPG  
35 Nate Reuvers  6-11 So. 7.0 
21 Khalil Iverson  6-5 Sr. 5.0 
22 Ethan Happ 6-10 Sr. 18.0 
D'Mitrik Trice  6-0 So. 17.0 
34 Brad Davison 6-3 So. 9.4 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags