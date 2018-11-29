|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|So.
|7.0
|21
|Khalil Iverson
|6-5
|Sr.
|5.0
|22
|Ethan Happ
|6-10
|Sr.
|18.0
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|So.
|17.0
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-3
|So.
|9.4
Most Popular
-
Missing Wisconsin girl's family faces painful holiday season
-
Underground restaurant taking Near West Side to new 'Heights'
-
Four UW Hospital patients develop Legionnaires' disease
-
Jeff Spitzer-Resnick: Baraboo schools' First Amendment hypocrisy
-
State Senate Leader signals lame-duck session on fast track, says it could happen Tuesday
Recommended
promotion
We know it's hard to keep with every piece of information that comes out. That's why we've made it easy for you to keep up with all of our #Badgers sports coverage with our daily BadgerBeat newsletter, featuring work from Tom Oates, Jason Galloway, Jim Polzin, Dennis Punzel, Michael P. King …