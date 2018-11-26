Nate Reuvers
Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers is averaging 7.5 points through the Badgers' first six games this season. 
No. Name  Ht.  Year  PPG 
35 Nate Reuvers  6-11 So. 7.5 
21 Khalil Iverson  6-5 Sr. 5.8 
22 Ethan Happ 6-10 Sr. 17.8 
D'Mitrik Trice 6-0 So. 16.8 
34 Brad Davison 6-3 So.  9.0 

