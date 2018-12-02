Geo Baker - Rutgers

Rutgers guard Geo Baker is second on the Scarlet Knights in scoring this season with 14.6 points a game. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG 
35 Issa Thiam  6-10 Jr.  8.7 
Eugene Omoruyi  6-7 Jr.  15.1 
Shaquille Doorson  7-0 Sr. 5.1 
Geo Baker  6-4 So.  14.6 
32 Peter Kiss  6-5 So.  9.9 

