Lamar Stevens

Penn State forward Lamar Stevens is averaging 19.9 points a game as a junior. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG  
Myles Dread  6-4 Fr. 9.0 
11 Lamar Stevens  6-8 Jr. 19.9 
21 John Harrar  6-9 So. 3.4 
Jamari Wheeler  6-1 So. 3.4 
23 Josh Reaves  6-5 Sr. 10.0

