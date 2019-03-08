Andre Wesson

Ohio State's Andre Wesson, right, is averaging 8.6 points a game this season. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG  
24 Andre Wesson  6-6 Jr. 8.6 
25 Kyle Young 6-8 So. 6.6 
Luther Muhammad  6-3 Fr. 8.2 
10 Justin Ahrens  6-5 Fr. 3.3 
32 Keyshawn Woods 6-3 Sr. 7.0 
