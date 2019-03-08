|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|24
|Andre Wesson
|6-6
|Jr.
|8.6
|25
|Kyle Young
|6-8
|So.
|6.6
|1
|Luther Muhammad
|6-3
|Fr.
|8.2
|10
|Justin Ahrens
|6-5
|Fr.
|3.3
|32
|Keyshawn Woods
|6-3
|Sr.
|7.0
