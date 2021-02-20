 Skip to main content
PROBABLE NORTHWESTERN STARTERS

PROBABLE NORTHWESTERN STARTERS

Northwestern forward Pete Nance
No.   Name      Ht.   Year   PPG   
22 Pete Nance  (above)  6-10  Jr. 11.9 
10 Miller Kopp 6-7 Jr. 12.1 
15 Ryan Young    6-10 So. 8.3 
11 Anthony Gaines    6-4 Sr. 4.4 
Chase Audige 6-4 So. 13.3 

