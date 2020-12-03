PROBABLE MU STARTERS

|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|33
|Dawson Garcia
|6-11
|Fr.
|13.0
|23
|Jamal Cain (above)
|6-7
|Sr.
|11.7
|4
|Theo John
|6-9
|Sr.
|9.7
|10
|Symir Torrence
|6-3
|So.
|4.7
|25
|Koby McEwen
|6-4
|Sr.
|15.7
