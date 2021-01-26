|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aaron Wiggins
|6-6
|Jr.
|12.2
|11
|Darryl Morsell (above)
|6-5
|Sr.
|8.1
|24
|Donta Scott
|6-7
|So.
|13.0
|5
|Eric Ayala
|6-5
|Jr.
|14.4
|13
|Hakim Hart
|6-6
|So.
|8.8
PROBABLE MARYLAND STARTERS
