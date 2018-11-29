Tyler Cook

Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook is averaging 14.8 points a game entering the Hawkeyes' matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday night. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG  
25 Tyler Cook  6-9 Jr. 14.8 
55 Luka Garza  6-11 So. 14.3 
Jordan Bohannon  6-1 Jr. 10.0 
Isaiah Moss  6-5 Jr. 6.8 
10 Joe Wieskamp 6-6 Fr. 11.3 

