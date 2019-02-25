Aljami Durham

Indiana guard Aljami Durham is averaging 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists a game this season. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG  
13 Juwan Morgan  6-8 Sr. 15.1 
20 De'Ron Davis  6-10  Jr. 5.1 
10 Rob Phinisee  6-1 Fr. 6.5 
Aljami Durham  6-4 So.  7.8 
Romeo Langford  6-6 Fr.  17.0 

