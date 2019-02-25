|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|13
|Juwan Morgan
|6-8
|Sr.
|15.1
|20
|De'Ron Davis
|6-10
|Jr.
|5.1
|10
|Rob Phinisee
|6-1
|Fr.
|6.5
|1
|Aljami Durham
|6-4
|So.
|7.8
|0
|Romeo Langford
|6-6
|Fr.
|17.0
