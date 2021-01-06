PROBABLE INDIANA STARTERS

|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|25
|Race Thompson
|6-8
|Jr.
|9.8
|23
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|6-9
|So.
|20.3
|1
|Aljami Durham (above)
|6-4
|Sr.
|10.1
|2
|Armaan Franklin
|6-4
|So.
|12.7
|32
|Trey Galloway
|6-4
|Fr.
|5.2
