Weather Alert

...MORE SNOW SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT... .SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE INTO SUNDAY EVENING. MODERATE SNOWFALL WILL OCCUR AT TIMES OVER SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN, BUT ALSO OVER FAR EASTERN WISCONSIN DUE TO LAKE ENHANCED SNOW. LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL THEN CONTINUE WELL INTO SUNDAY NIGHT AND POSSIBLY INTO MONDAY MORNING OVER FAR EASTERN WISCONSIN. ANY LINGERING SNOW SHOULD END BY LATE MONDAY MORNING. SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW ARE FORECAST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE OVER SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN AND TOWARD THE ILLINOIS BORDER. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&