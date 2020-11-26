 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROBABLE ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF STARTERS

PROBABLE ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF STARTERS

Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Dequan Morris
No.   Name      Ht.    Year    PPG   
Markedric Ball    6-8 Sr. 2.0 
12 Terrance Banyard    6-8 Sr. 0.0 
Joshuwan Johnson   5-9 Jr. 7.0 
23 Dequan Morris (above)  6-4 Sr. 2.0 
21 Shaun Doss Jr.  6-5 Jr.  27.0 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics