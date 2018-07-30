Community center move
Help the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., relocate its administrative offices from its current building to the new Brassworks building. Volunteers would help pack, move boxes, and move and set up computers and phones. Shifts would be three or four hours long from Friday through Tuesday. For more information or to volunteer: Go to goodmancenter.org/volunteer.
Book sorting
Sort donated books for the Literacy Network as a volunteer. Volunteers work two-hour shifts from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Literacy Network, 1118 S. Park St. Volunteers need to have a smartphone with a camera and the Amazon app to scan books' barcodes to determine value based on condition and classification. Training on book condition and classifications will be provided. For more information or to apply: Go to go.madison.com/book-sorting.
Farmer's Market gleaning
Help stock local pantries with locally farmed and prepared goods by volunteering with the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin to perform food recovery, or gleaning, at the Capitol Square Farmers Market. "Gleaners" would ask vendors if they'd like to donate some of their products to help stock local pantries. Volunteers would help from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Farmer's Market during the summer. Opportunities are also available during the winter and spring. Training is provided. For more information or to sign up: Go to go.madison.com/food-gleaning.
Sun Prairie Youth Center
Interact with middle-school students as a volunteer at the YMCA's Sun Prairie Youth Center, 160 South St. The center is a free and safe space open to all middle-school youth to go play games, to get mentoring and help with homework, and to find opportunities for community service and special interest clubs. Volunteers must complete a background check. For more information or to apply: Go to go.madison.com/sun-prairie-center.
Olbrich gardens help
Greet visitors and tell them how to enjoy Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., as a visitor-center volunteer. Volunteers would work two shifts from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., per month. Training would be provided. A six-month commitment would be required. Olbrich Botanical Gardens also needs volunteers to work during Gleam: Art in a New Light exhibitions. Gleam is a new art-and-light installation exhibit in Olbrich's outdoor gardens and Bolz Conservatory. Orientation for that role is Aug. 22. The exhibit is open in September and October. For more information or to volunteer: Go to go.madison.com/olbrich-gleam or go.madison.com/olbrich-visitors or olbrich.org/volunteer/.