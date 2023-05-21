MADISON AND DANE COUNTY GOVERNMENT

Tuesday

Noon: Madison City Council, City-County Building Room 210 and via Zoom. Swearing-in of new council members and election of council leadership.*

Thursday

7 p.m.: Dane County Board, City-County Building Room 201 and via Zoom. Ending Sheriff’s Offices contract to house federal inmates. Adding funding to the Dane County Jail project.

STATE LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEES

Tuesday

1 p.m.: Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety, 411 South. SB 38, relating to expungement of records of certain crimes and discrimination based on expunged conviction.#

9 a.m.: Committee on Transportation, 417 North. Executive session on AB 818, relating to permits for the overweight transport of the residue material resulting from treatment of municipal sewage; AB 797, relating to prohibiting the sale and use of coal tar-based sealants and PAH sealant products; and AB 820, relating to requirements for design-build transportation projects.

10 a.m.: Committee on Constitution and Ethics, 400 Northeast. Executive session on AJR 108.

Wednesday

11 a.m.: Assembly Committee on Veterans Military Affairs, 417 North. AB 8, relating to expanding veterans benefits to individuals who served in Laos in support of the United States during the Vietnam War. AB 26, relating to the University of Wisconsin Missing-in-Action Recovery and Identification Project and making an appropriation. #