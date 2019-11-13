A quirky, reclusive theater lover shares his favorite 1920s musical farce in "The Drowsy Chaperone," opening this weekend in Edgewood College's Diane Ballweg Theatre. Starring Ariana Manghera (shown here) as ingenue Janet Van De Graaf, "Chaperone" is a frothy comedy with a colorful ensemble and lots of dance. Shows run this weekend and next, through Nov. 23. Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors.
