Open Jim: Where does Wisconsin's Greg Gard rank among Big Ten men's basketball coaches?

First off, this was a really difficult exercise. Way more challenging that I expected it to be.

It’s hard for me to say if anybody made a jump (or a slide) this season because I have no previous rankings as a point of comparison. I suppose I’ve had an opinion of the coaches in the league but never to the point where I made a list of who belonged where in a pecking order.

So let’s get to the list, with one caveat: I’m not going to include any of the three coaches who has only one Big Ten season under his belt (Indiana’s Mike Woodson, Minnesota’s Ben Johnson and Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry) or the newest hire in the conference (Kevin Willard).

Let’s go bottom to top:

10. Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska: The fact a guy with a proven track record at the Division I level (Iowa State) and a resume that includes a job in the NBA (Chicago Bulls) is dead last should tell you something about the level of coaching in this league. Still, Hoiberg is 9-50 in the Big Ten and the Cornhuskers have finished last, last and — wait for it — last in those three seasons.

9. Chris Collins, Northwestern: The Wildcats are 26-71 in Big Ten play since Collins led them to their first NCAA Tournament berth in 2017.

8. Chris Holtmann, Ohio State: This is where the list gets really tricky and I could see how someone else doing these rankings could have Holtmann somewhere in the top four in the conference. The Buckeyes are 4 for 4 in NCAA Tournament appearances since Holtmann took over. He’s a really good recruiter. But the results have been somewhat pedestrian: Ohio State is 43-37 in Big Ten play since going 15-3 in Holtmann’s first season.

7. Fran McCaffery, Iowa: The Hawkeyes never have finished higher than third in the Big Ten despite having a first-team All-American in each of the past three seasons. Still, winning a Big Ten tournament title this past season was a big deal and McCaffery deserves credit for that, especially since Iowa was picked to finish ninth in a preseason Big Ten media poll. The Hawkeyes' flameout in their NCAA Tournament opener was the most Iowa thing ever.

6. Steve Pikiell, Rutgers: This one may cause eyebrows to raise, but hear me out. The Scarlet Knights went 28 consecutive seasons without posting a winning record in conference play. They’ve had a winning mark in Big Ten play in two of the past three seasons (and went 10-10 the other season). That speaks to the culture Pikiell has established at a place where it’s really hard to win. It’s never easy against Rutgers, and that speaks to Pikiell’s coaching ability.

5. Juwan Howard, Michigan: He’s good at landing talent, which is a big part of coaching. The Wolverines underachieved during the 2021-22 regular season but still made a surprising run to the NCAA Tournament. That makes five NCAA tourney wins for Howard, plus a Big Ten regular-season title. Not too shabby, even if UW fans might cringe at this ranking.

4. Brad Underwood, Illinois: Let’s not forget that he inherited a big rebuilding project when he arrived at Illinois. The Fighting Illini increased their Big Ten win total in each of Underwood’s first four seasons. They took only a slight step back this season in conference wins but still won a share of the program’s first title in 17 years. One knock on Underwood is falling short in March: The Illini are 31-9 in Big Ten play the last two seasons but have only two NCAA Tournament wins to show for all that star power.

3. Greg Gard, UW: Call me a homer, but there’s something to be said for winning shares of two Big Ten titles in a span of three seasons. Like some others on this list, the lack of a deep run in the NCAA Tournament is noteworthy. The Badgers have a .627 winning percentage in Big Ten play (84-50) in Gard’s seven seasons, and while he inherited a great program, there’s something to be said for the challenge of filling the shoes of the legend he replaced.

2. Matt Painter, Purdue: This wasn’t the best season for Painter, there’s no doubt about that. The Boilermakers were arguably the most talented team in the Big Ten and finished third in the regular season and as the runner-up in the conference tournament. They could have redeemed themselves with a run to the Final Four but were upset by Saint Peter’s in the Sweet 16. Still, Painter almost always has Purdue in contention in the Big Ten, and I’m judging him for his body of work.

1. Tom Izzo, Michigan State: The Spartans were a combined 20-20 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons and yet I can’t bring myself to put someone other than Izzo at the top of this list. Maybe it’s the 10 regular-season championships … or the six Big Ten tournament titles … or the eight Final Four appearances … or the conference’s only national title in the last 33 years.

I’d use the word underachieved, not failed.

The Big Ten finished with a disappointing 9-9 record had only two teams reach the Sweet 16 and none advance to the Elite Eight. Nine wins isn’t enough for a conference that got nine bids.

You want the definition of failure? Go back and read these preseason predictions of mine.

No. Next question.

Just kidding, but this is a rather easy one to answer. For as exciting as Andre Curbelo was at times during his two seasons at Illinois, both as a slasher and a passer, he’s also a turnover machine who went 11 of 65 (16.9%) from 3-point range during his time with the Fighting Illini.

And let’s face it, UW probably wouldn’t make a list of the top 30 programs Curbelo would consider as his next landing spot.

As I wrote last week in Open Jim, I do expect Gard and his staff to be active in the transfer portal. How many potential additions does that mean? Not sure, but two seems like a good starting point. Depth in the frontcourt and a wing who can help replace the scoring of Johnny Davis, presuming the sophomore leaves for the NBA, are potential areas that need filling. Finding more shooters should be a priority.

Some names that intrigue me: Two Wisconsin natives, Pewaukee’s Grant Basile (Wright State) and Ripon’s Ben Vander Plas (Ohio) are leaving their respective programs and would add some experience in the frontcourt. Another target in the frontcourt is Dischon Thomas, a forward from Colorado State. Thomas didn’t put up big numbers over three seasons with the Rams, but he’d add size, experience and shooting and it appears he can play multiple positions.

As for Antonio Reeves, I don’t think UW has any sort of inside track but is among the parties interested. But there’s a lot of competition for Reeves, a 6-foot-5 wing who is from Chicago and averaged 20.1 points last season at Illinois State. Reeves would be a nice replacement for Davis, if it comes to that, but the Badgers have their work cut out for them because Reeves is in high demand.

Doesn’t the transfer portal undermine the notion of the “student-athlete”?

— Dave Cieslewicz (via email)

Here’s what I believe: UW student-athletes are expected to attend class and make progress toward their degrees. That’s true for freshmen recruited out of high school and it’s true for a transfer such as Jahcobi Neath, who left Wake Forest after two seasons in hopes of finding a situation that would improve his basketball career.

So do I think the transfer portal is the thing that exposed the student-athlete notion as some kind of a scam? No. Add it to the list of things that make you go hmmm. One of the head-scratchers for me has been the Badgers playing a weeknight game that starts at 9 p.m. ET on the East Coast.

There are some things about the transfer portal that make my stomach a bit queasy, but its impact on the notion of the “student-athlete” isn’t one of them.

1. Jon Leuer: No-brainer top choice.

2. Jared Berggren: He put together two strong seasons as a starter and was a second-team all-Big Ten pick as a senior. It’s easy to forget that considering the guy who stepped into Berggren’s starting center role when his career was over — Frank Kaminsky — turned out to be pretty good.

3. Nate Reuvers: His UW career didn’t end the way he wanted, but Reuvers is the program’s all-time leader in blocked shots and was the leading scorer on a team that shared a Big Ten regular-season title.

4. Tyler Wahl: A Swiss Army knife who has been part of two Big Ten title teams.

5. Mike Bruesewitz: Not much of a threat on the offensive end, but he was tough as nails and helped this program win a lot of games.

6. Steven Crowl: Solid first season as a starter even though he struggled down the stretch. A lot of upside and he’ll be counted on heavily the next two seasons.

7. Ben Carlson: He can't seem to catch a break between injuries and illness. I still think he could be a major contributor, but this is a massive offseason for Carlson.

8. Kevin Gullikson: Arrived at UW as a walk-on and appeared in 85 games over four seasons.

9. Alex Illikainen: He was a highly touted recruit in UW’s 2015 class but never started a game in three seasons before leaving the program. His minutes decreased each season, going from 324 as a freshman to 224 to 170.

10. Joe Hedstrom: Originally a walk-on in UW’s 2018 class, Hedstrom played a total of 30 minutes while appearing in only 15 games over three seasons. He transferred to Valparaiso after the 2020-21 campaign.

Full disclosure: I’ve never gotten too wrapped up in how many stars appear next to a recruit’s name. That’s not a knock on the folks who spend a lot of time evaluating high school prospects and putting together these rankings, it’s just that I’ve seen too many examples of guys who ended up being really good players and were underrated by the recruiting services.

Johnny Davis, a three-star recruit in the 2020 class, is a perfect illustration of that.

UW’s only scholarship recruit in the 2022 class is Connor Essegian, a three-star shooting guard out of Indiana.

The Badgers have offers out to two four-star prospects in 2023: Asa Thomas, a wing out of Lake Forest, Illinois; and Gus Yalden, a center who grew up in Wisconsin.

Nolan Winter, a forward out of Minnesota, is another player to keep an eye on during the offseason. Winter isn’t a four-star prospect but that could change. UW really likes Winter, who plays at Lakeville North High School, the same program that produced Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl.

If the question “who would you want to have the ball in this situation,” I think I’d go with Devin Harris. Harris could shoot it himself, either by getting to the rim or pulling up for a jumper, or create for a teammate.

But that’s not what you asked, so I’m going with Bronson Koenig. Great shooter who could score from midrange or create space and drain a step-back 3-pointer in a defender’s face. He never was scared of the big moment.

If I’m being greedy, I’d have Frank Kaminsky setting a screen for Koenig at the top of the key and having the option of a Koenig pull-up jumper or a pick-and-pop 3-pointer from Kaminsky.

It’s too early for that. UW is just over a week into spring practice and one of the new additions, running backs coach Al Johnson, didn’t arrive until earlier this month.

That chemistry will be developed over time. But I will say this: Fit is important to Paul Chryst and he wouldn’t have hired someone if he didn’t think that person would work well with others on the staff.

I believe I called it unorthodox in a column last week. Chryst talked about going after the “best available” coaches rather than find perfect positional fits.

Heck, I thought it was strange when Bob Bostad returned to the UW staff in 2017 as an inside linebackers coach after spending most of his career coaching the offensive line. But Bostad turned out to be really good in that role for five seasons before returning to his roots following the departure of Joe Rudolph this offseason.

As someone who isn’t afraid to dish out sarcasm, I appreciate the effort here.

I think all of us are curious to see what changes are in store for this offense now that Chryst has taken a step back and brought in Bobby Engram to run the unit. Am I expecting massive changes? No, but Engram strikes me as a sharp guy who will add some new wrinkles to an offense that needs it.

The former UW player who has the best shot at being a second-day selection is inside linebacker Leo Chenal, whose stock has been rising. I’ve seen some projections that have Chenal going in the second round.

Tight end Jake Ferguson, inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, offensive lineman Logan Bruss and defensive end Matt Henningsen are considered Day 3 picks.

I’m going to stay away from a prediction but happily will devote a few paragraphs to the Radicals, who have been accommodating over the years.

Madison will host the American Ultimate Disc League semifinals and championship game the weekend of Aug. 26-27 at Breese Stevens Field. The Radicals hosted the event in 2018 and won their only AUDL title that year.

They’ll open the 2022 season May 7 with a game against the visiting Pittsburgh Thunderbirds.

A mailbag is only as good as what’s being asked in it and I’ve been really pleased by both the quantity and quality of the questions I’ve received over the past nine months.

There are multiple questions every week that make me think and I can count on at least one that catches me by surprise. I’ve gotten quite a few column ideas from readers asking things that I hadn’t considered.

So thank you, and please keep the questions coming. Just not next week, please.

