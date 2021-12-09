Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin volleyball reminds me of another Badgers juggernaut

The thought that I may never again encounter a group such as the 2014-15 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has crossed my mind more than a few times in the past seven years.
It was a collection of players who were a joy to be around, a unit as fun-loving as it was talented. They were rock stars who didn’t act like it, led by a star (Frank Kaminsky) who was a goofball off the court and a 7-foot matchup nightmare on it.
A once-in-a-lifetime team for a sports writer to cover, or so I thought until climbing aboard the Badgers volleyball bandwagon a couple weeks ago.
It’s not a perfect comparison, of course, starting with the obvious: Different sports and genders, not to mention the fact I was around those Badgers nearly every day and am only starting to get to know these Badgers.
But I’ve learned and observed enough to notice there are a ton of similarities between the two. Many of them have been on display leading up to — and during — a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 victory over UCLA for Kelly Sheffield’s team in an NCAA tournament regional semifinal on Thursday night at the UW Field House.
Let’s start with the obvious: chemistry. Kaminsky and his teammates traveled in a pack and this team’s humble superstar, middle blocker Dana Rettke, is the centerpiece of a crew that also is united on and off the court.
Rettke, setter Sydney Hilley and libero Lauren Barnes are super seniors who returned for fifth seasons after the NCAA didn’t count the 2020 season against them due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They had unfinished business, yes, but friendship and camaraderie also were appealing factors in their returns. As Hilley put it recently, “just balling out with our bros again.”
Sheffield has said multiple times how much he loves getting in the gym with his team, about how much fun his players are to be around in practice and game settings and everything in between.
“These guys are having a blast right now and they believe,” Sheffield said. “Man, that’s a good place to be.”
One thing I admired about the aforementioned hoops juggernaut that also included Sam Dekker, Nigel Hayes, Josh Gasser, Bronson Koenig and others was how they enjoyed the journey without ever skipping a step. It would have been tempting, after a Final Four run to close the 2013-14 campaign, to get lackadaisical and start looking ahead to March; those Badgers never did, winning Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships before embarking on a run to the national title game.
Sheffield’s program has been to back-to-back Final Fours and this season returned a roster loaded with star power and experience. It would have been so easy for UW to sleepwalk at times during the regular season, knowing it could flip a switch once the NCAA tournament rolled around.
Instead, it’s been a group determined to stay in the moment and check off goals along the way. One big one, a third consecutive conference title, looks even more impressive now that half of the Elite Eight is made up of Big Ten programs.
“Just being grateful for every single moment that we have,” Hilley said. “And if you look too far ahead, your season is going to get cut short because someone’s going to beat you and everyone’s really good. So I think we’ve done a really good job of just taking one point at a time and being where our feet are.”
That last phrase is something I’ve heard UW student-athletes from other sports say and it comes from their work with Chad McGehee, UW’s director of meditation training. Rettke used another one earlier this week — “the precious present” — and explained it’s a reminder to stay in the moment.
“Because,” she said, ”you won’t get it back.”
The basketball team had “Make ‘Em Believe” and the volleyball team has a shortened version: Believe, which it borrowed from “Ted Lasso,” a popular comedy-drama series on Apple TV+.
Sheffield even wears a gray WWTLD wristband. Indeed, what would Ted Lasso do?
Jason Sudeikis’ character would encourage his fictional players to enjoy the journey and trust the process. Ditto for Sheffield, who admits he can be wound tight at times but, according to Rettke, has mellowed over her five-year career.
Sheffield leads a group that plays loose even as massive expectations loom over it. I asked Rettke earlier this week if the Badgers have felt the grip of pressure this season, a last dance for her and others?
“I think in the back of our minds there is always going to be an expectation and a pressure,” she said. “But at the end of the day, if we can conduct ourselves in a way that puts us in a great spot to be where we want to be, I think our chances are really high. It’s one of those things that you can put a lot of pressure on yourself if you want. Or you can just approach it like, as long as I do what I need to do, we’re going to be in a great spot to get where we want to be.”
Rettke even took a step back earlier this week and thought, wow, UW was one of 16 teams remaining in the NCAA tournament. This from a player who has now reached this point five times, including two Final Four berths and now four trips to the Elite Eight.
“This is awesome,” she said. “We’re going to compete like hell this weekend and it’s going to be a blast.”
The first step was completed with a relatively smooth win over the Bruins. Next up for UW (28-3) is Minnesota (23-8) on Saturday night at the UW Field House.
I’ll say the same thing about Rettke and Co. that I said over and over during the magical run by Kaminsky and his teammates seven years ago: Enjoy this team, because who knows if there will be another one like it?
