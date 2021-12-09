Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin volleyball reminds me of another Badgers juggernaut

Sheffield leads a group that plays loose even as massive expectations loom over it. I asked Rettke earlier this week if the Badgers have felt the grip of pressure this season, a last dance for her and others?

“I think in the back of our minds there is always going to be an expectation and a pressure,” she said. “But at the end of the day, if we can conduct ourselves in a way that puts us in a great spot to be where we want to be, I think our chances are really high. It’s one of those things that you can put a lot of pressure on yourself if you want. Or you can just approach it like, as long as I do what I need to do, we’re going to be in a great spot to get where we want to be.”

Rettke even took a step back earlier this week and thought, wow, UW was one of 16 teams remaining in the NCAA tournament. This from a player who has now reached this point five times, including two Final Four berths and now four trips to the Elite Eight.

“This is awesome,” she said. “We’re going to compete like hell this weekend and it’s going to be a blast.”

The first step was completed with a relatively smooth win over the Bruins. Next up for UW (28-3) is Minnesota (23-8) on Saturday night at the UW Field House.