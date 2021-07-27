Jim Polzin: Why one group can legitimately claim a victory in the battle between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

It’s hard to imagine another team committing to a trade for Rodgers without working out a long-term deal with him, so the veteran quarterback could play hardball and refuse to negotiate if he doesn’t find the landing spot of his liking. Even then, however, he’s still under contract with the Packers through the end of the 2022 season and they could be selective about where they send Rodgers.

Perhaps a concession on the Packers’ part will be to let Rodgers have more say in personnel decisions, which could open the door for Randall Cobb to return to Green Bay. Maybe this ordeal even forced Murphy and Co. to take a long, hard look in the mirror and do what they can to improve an organizational culture their best player apparently believes is fractured. Those would be wins in the Rodgers ledger.

Sitting out this season to get his way would have forced Rodgers into a position in which he was incurring massive fines while time slipped away, the reigning MVP sitting, watching and waiting at the age of 37. That never seemed like a logical scenario, either, though it couldn’t be ruled out because Rodgers is as stubborn as he is talented.

Rodgers in the end decided not to use the nuclear option. He’s back for at least one more season and any fans that are upset with him surely will forgive him if he has another season like 2020.