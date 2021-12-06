Jim Polzin: Why excited Wisconsin men's basketball fans should tap the brakes for now

“Ain’t nothing surprising about this,” said Davis, who finished with a game-high 25 points. “Every time we step on the floor, we expect to win.”

Davis and the Badgers are full of confidence and that’s great. They play hard, are fun to watch — at least most of the time — and should only get better as the season progresses because the roster is filled with youth.

I’ve seen chatter from some fans about UW being a potential second-weekend team in the NCAA tournament and others making fun of a preseason poll in which the Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten.

Here comes my foot brake because, as smooth as the ride has been so far, the Big Ten is sure to be filled with potholes and I’m curious to see how the Badgers are able to navigate that tricky ride.

That trip begins on Wednesday night against Indiana (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at the Kohl Center and continues Saturday at Ohio State (6-2, 1-0). Both of those teams were picked to finish ahead of UW, so this week should provide a good gauge of whether there’s a need for the team’s outlook to be calibrated.