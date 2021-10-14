Jim Polzin: The Packers’ offense has been good but needs to be better. Here are 3 ways that can happen

“You try to come up with a better plan,” LaFleur said. “And better plays. I’m not as concerned as everybody else, I would say, about our red zone. I think we’ll be fine. … We’re five games into this thing and certainly we set a standard a year ago of what it should look like and we haven’t lived up to that standard, and that falls on me. I’ve got to do a better job of giving our guys plays that can be successful versus whatever look the opponents come out in. It is what it is, and we’ll continue to work on it, but I’m not going to panic over it quite yet.”