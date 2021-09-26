Jim Polzin: Steve Stricker's the real Captain America

“Steve has worked hard in the game of golf. What a nice thing to hold the trophy. I’d rather (Europe captain Padraig Harrington) had held it, but if there was a U.S. captain that you would have said it’s nice to see him with the trophy, Steve’s one of those guys.”

Later, the Americans were lined up in two rows during their the post-event news conference. Stricker was in the middle of the back row and every time the captain answered a question, Dustin Johnson turned from his spot on the far right of the front row to listen and maintain eye contact.

“Let’s be honest, Captain Strick did an unbelievable job of putting us all in the best position we could be in to win our matches,” said Johnson, who became only the fifth player in Ryder Cup history to go 5-0-0. “He was amazing, and I can’t thank him enough.”

Stricker did a fantastic job of leaving no stone unturned, assembling a team of veteran vice-captains that studied the players and dug into the history of this event so they could learn from past mistakes. When it came time to actually play golf, Stricker avoided rah-rah speeches and motivational videos; he got out of the players’ way and let them do what they do best.