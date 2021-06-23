Jim Polzin: Recording exposed cracks in the foundation of Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball program

What was telling over the course of the next 30 minutes of feelings being spilled was the who and when of this meeting. It wasn’t freshmen expressing their feelings early in their careers. It was veterans telling a coach they didn’t feel close to him with four regular-season games remaining in their careers.

For Aleem Ford and D’Mitrik Trice, it was their fifth season in the program. For Davison, Trevor Anderson, Walt McGrory and Nate Reuvers, their fourth. Micah Potter had been at UW for 2½ seasons by that point.

If your takeaway from the recording is that these are a bunch of soft players, I’d ask you to consider a couple things: The same group fought through a great deal of adversity, including the Moore family tragedy, to win a share of the Big Ten title in 2019-20. They also had to deal with the stress of playing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Did the seniors to some degree crack under that pressure in 2020-21? Yes.

But so did their leader.

Somewhere along the line, the seniors began to feel disconnected from Gard and thought he was to blame. They felt there was a barrier between them and their coach, so it’s no wonder the Badgers looked so disjointed on the court during an underwhelming season that began with such high expectations.