Jim Polzin: It's taken a village to make the Packers' defense one of the best in the NFL

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers was asked a question about the Green Bay Packers’ defense earlier this week and ended up naming 11 players during a long-winded answer.

Thing is, all of them were deserving of a shout-out from the veteran quarterback even though it’s hardly a star-studded group.

“I think there’s a lot of guys who might not be big-name guys who have been playing really good football for us,” Rodgers said.

That helps explain why the Packers, 10 games into the 2021 season, are ranked No. 3 in the NFL in total defense heading into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Green Bay sitting that high in a key stat category this deep in the season — despite injuries that have cost standouts Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith a combined 15 games — should be enough to turn even the biggest of skeptics into at least partial believers. You can’t see it, but my hand is raised.

It’s also a testament to the work of a lot of people, from front-office types to coaches to the players themselves.

Let’s stick with that order, even though this is by no means an attempt to rank who deserves the most credit for the defense’s surprising success to date.