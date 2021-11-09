Jim Polzin: How Marisa Moseley plans to build the Badgers women’s basketball program into something special

There are inspirational messages scattered throughout Marisa Moseley’s office at the Kohl Center, reminding her to “be happy” and “be present” and that “anything is possible” and “the best is yet to come.”
Another eye-catcher in the room provides motivation for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach without the use of words. Hanging on her wall is a landscape portrait, measuring 7 by 2 feet, of a packed Kohl Center from a game nearly two decades ago.
“I look at this every day when I come in,” Moseley said, “and I think to myself, ‘We’re going to get it back to this.’ ”
That’s a bold statement to make for someone at the ground floor of a major rebuild. But Moseley, the person in charge of that project, says it with such conviction that it’s hard not to walk away from a 30-minute conversation with her without believing that, yes, anything is possible.
Moseley, who will make her UW coaching debut Wednesday night when the Badgers open the 2021-22 season at home against St. Thomas, has what she calls a “fixer mentality.” She already has one successful rebuild under her belt at Boston University, her alma mater, and before that learned everything there is to know about what it takes to sustain a winning culture while serving as an assistant to Geno Auriemma for nine seasons at Connecticut.
She is bright and funny. Sarcasm isn’t for everyone, yet Moseley seems to have a knack for finding the right times to use it. Conversations with her are equal parts entertaining and informative, a difficult balance that Moseley pulls off without any of it sounding fake.
Moseley won over UW athletic director Chris McIntosh within the first three minutes of a Zoom interview that he wasn’t particularly fired up to be part of last March. Moseley was on UW’s radar but wouldn’t interview until her season was complete. UW already had interviewed at least 10 candidates and McIntosh, still Barry Alvarez’s deputy at the time but nonetheless leading the search, was ready to move to the next phase of the process because some frontrunners had emerged from that pool.
He’s glad he didn’t. The Terriers lost to Lehigh in the final of the Patriot League tournament March 14 and Moseley blew away McIntosh and associate athletic director Justin Doherty in an interview the following day.
“She’s really at peace with who she is as a person and what her approach is, both in coaching and what she values in people and what she believes and how she can make an impact outside of basketball,” McIntosh said. “It became really clear that we were talking to somebody special.”
Which is great, because UW needs someone special to clean up the colossal mess Moseley inherits. Alvarez fired Lisa Stone following the 2010-11 season despite the fact the Badgers just had finished in a tie for third in the Big Ten and completed their fifth consecutive winning season. There was nothing wrong with wanting more from a program that couldn’t seem to reach its potential — the same was true under Stone’s predecessor, Jane Albright — but Alvarez’s next two hires proved to be awful.
Bobbie Kelsey and Jonathan Tsipis went a combined 97-199 overall and 33-141 in Big Ten play in five seasons apiece. Tsipis was fired last March after UW completed a 5-19 season, its worst record since going 4-24 in 1987-88.
Where does Moseley even begin? Patience and determination are good starting points — “I’m not really intimidated by the fact that we haven’t had a ton of winning,” she said — and her first building blocks are establishing a culture within the program and a pipeline into it.
The eight-week summer session was a chance to build rapport with her players, to let them know she was invested in them and they could trust her. Those two months were about breaking down barriers, and one of Moseley’s biggest strengths is her ability to make others feel at ease. Moseley, who says she’s fascinated by people and their stories, begins a lot of conversations with humor before diving into questions that help her learn more about a person.
Relationship building is also a key piece in recruiting, another massive part of this construction project. Not only were Kelsey and Tsipis unable to build a wall around the state, Wisconsin’s most talented players rarely even considered UW as an option.
The Moseley sarcasm makes an appearance when a question is asked about the importance of in-state recruiting — “That’s weird because nobody’s said that to me,” she says — but the Badgers staff has been putting in some serious work to make inroads. Moseley said this past weekend was the first time since she arrived in Madison that UW didn’t have a prospect on campus for a tour or unofficial visit, and several of those visits have been from homegrown talent.
“We want people to feel like Wisconsin knows who you are,” Moseley said. “We think you’re good enough to play here, we want you here, we want you to stay home and we’re building something really special.”
Moseley also has been selling that vision to would-be fans. She stood in front of a volleyball crowd and tried to sell them on giving her team a chance. The UW staff has made appearances at student events and spent time at the Farmer’s Market this past weekend trying to drum up support. Wherever Moseley goes, the message is simple: We need to see you.
UW’s average home attendance in 2019-20 — fans weren’t allowed in the Kohl Center last season — was 3,662. That’s about half of what the Badgers routinely drew under Albright, who made up for deficiencies in the Xs and Os department by being able to recruit well and connect with fans and her players
The irony of that photo hanging on Moseley’s wall is that day — Jan. 20, 2002 — was a critical turning point in the direction the program was heading. The “Cram the Kohl” event was a smashing success in terms of filling the place and the Badgers rolled into the game against Minnesota with a 16-1 record and ranked No. 7 in the nation.
But a 92-85 loss to the Golden Gophers that Sunday started a tailspin from which the Badgers never recovered. They limped into the NCAA Tournament, checked out with a first-round defeat and have been back only one time in the 19 seasons that followed.
It now is Moseley’s job to end that misery, and McIntosh is confident UW has found the best person to do just that.
“She’s got a vision for what this program could be and she hasn’t exactly been quiet about it,” McIntosh said. “I think everyone agrees, including Marisa, that given the success that other programs in our athletic department have had, specifically other women’s programs, I think there’s a collective belief that women’s basketball can be one of those most successful programs within our department.”
It’ll take time, and Moseley understands that. She’s both realistic and optimistic, believing the best is yet to come.
Badgers fans on Twitter have few complaints after Wisconsin rolls over Rutgers
Headed in the right direction
I don’t care that it’s Rutgers total team effort for best game of the year. Chryst and staff have the team rising for the stretch run. Hats off to The Grit Factory after a 1-3 start.— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) November 6, 2021
Coming into his own
After starting 1-3, the Badgers have won five straight and are bowl eligible, with the opportunity to play in the Big Championship game by winning their final 3 games. QB Graham Mertz was outstanding & just maybe this is his breakout game going forward. Great win!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 6, 2021
Left wanting more
Well done, @BadgerFootball, we like it 👍 — howev, I’m still waiting for ya to win convincingly against 1) A respectable opponent who 2) Doesn’t continually turn it over deep in their own territory— Dave Dexter (@DDex145) November 6, 2021
Reaping their rewards
Major credit to coaching staff and players for really working hard to get better. The fruits of their labor and being rewarded right now. Much left to play for this year. #OnWisconsin— Dan Dahnert (@BadgerDan19) November 6, 2021
Here's to good health
Overall, a great team effort. They’ve looked really good the last few weeks. Hopefully, there aren’t any serious injuries coming out of this game, but they seem to be peaking for the home stretch.— Madtown Alum (@madtownalum) November 6, 2021
Pedal to the metal
The check engine light turned off all by itself and I am just going to assume everything is great with the engine.— Dan Reilly (@dwreilly2) November 6, 2021
Enjoyable afternoon
That was fun— Coach Riley (@BadgersRiley) November 6, 2021
Common mistake
Good win over a non-conference opponent....... checks standings, OH! Rutgers is still in the B1G.— Dan (@drkoz23) November 6, 2021
Patience pays off
THAT was the kind of performance I was expecting all season. Glad we’ve found it even if it’s late in the season. RB depth a HUGE issue going forward. But happy for the big W.— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) November 6, 2021
Fingers crossed
I honestly do not ever remember that dominant of a performance in Big 10 play from the Badgers. Hopefully Mellusi’s injury is nothing serious— Brian Bruhn (@bcbruhn) November 6, 2021
It could happen
Time for Julius Davis to have a Monte Ball moment— steveg (@badger8350) November 6, 2021
Any good sweatshirts though?
Saw a lot of good things today.— Chryst's Sweatshirt (@pcSweatshirt) November 6, 2021
And miss this?
Rutgers doesn’t belong in the BIG— Austin (@SconnieAustin) November 6, 2021
Sure, why not
Best team ever— aarondentz (@aarondentz) November 7, 2021
Join the club
Rutgers doesn’t belong in the BIG10— chris c (@ccnice1) November 6, 2021
Running on fumes
RB room is getting thin, but the defense is still lights out.— Jack Pine Express (@kwzanella) November 6, 2021
Straight to the point
Perfection— BuckybadgerW (Fullback U Fan)🎃 (@BuckybadgerW1) November 6, 2021
Think good thoughts
Hope Chez, Nelson and M Allen are okay.— BadgerBro614 (@BBro614) November 6, 2021
Take what they give you
Well, that was easy.— Ryan Byrne (@ryanb80) November 6, 2021
And on that note ...
November 6, 2021
