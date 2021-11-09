Jim Polzin: How Marisa Moseley plans to build the Badgers women’s basketball program into something special

She is bright and funny. Sarcasm isn’t for everyone, yet Moseley seems to have a knack for finding the right times to use it. Conversations with her are equal parts entertaining and informative, a difficult balance that Moseley pulls off without any of it sounding fake.

Moseley won over UW athletic director Chris McIntosh within the first three minutes of a Zoom interview that he wasn’t particularly fired up to be part of last March. Moseley was on UW’s radar but wouldn’t interview until her season was complete. UW already had interviewed at least 10 candidates and McIntosh, still Barry Alvarez’s deputy at the time but nonetheless leading the search, was ready to move to the next phase of the process because some frontrunners had emerged from that pool.

He’s glad he didn’t. The Terriers lost to Lehigh in the final of the Patriot League tournament March 14 and Moseley blew away McIntosh and associate athletic director Justin Doherty in an interview the following day.

“She’s really at peace with who she is as a person and what her approach is, both in coaching and what she values in people and what she believes and how she can make an impact outside of basketball,” McIntosh said. “It became really clear that we were talking to somebody special.”