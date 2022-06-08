Jim Polzin: How Dan Wright went from Wisconsin walk-on quarterback to Madison Mallards pitcher

Dan Wright easily could have put Madison in his rear-view mirror when he decided last July to leave the University of Wisconsin football program after one season.

Instead, he did the opposite: Wright said he’d be back.

The statement was more wishful thinking than anything and some of the buddies on the receiving end of it probably figured he was joking when Wright told them he’d return to play baseball the following summer. But here Wright is, a man of his word, pitching for the Madison Mallards of the Northwoods League.

“It’s kind of crazy how it all came together,” Wright said, “but I’m happy it did.”

If you’re a Badgers fan and Wright’s name doesn’t ring a bell, don’t fret. The Iowa native joined the program as a walk-on, recruited by then-assistant coach Jon Budmayr after UW didn’t land a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class. Wright, who originally had committed to the University of Sioux Falls, a Division II program, landed on a depth chart that included Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom above him, with Deacon Hill scheduled to arrive in the 2021 class.

So when it came time to evaluate where he stood in the big picture last summer, Wright didn’t see a path toward playing time. But he didn’t harbor any ill will toward UW when he decided to pull the plug on his football career.

“There were just better opportunities out there in the baseball world,” Wright said. “I definitely felt valued at Wisconsin and I really enjoyed my time. I’ll never have a negative thing to say about the program. I really, really loved it and it was hard to leave. But it came time where I felt my talent could be used in baseball.”

Wright’s size made him an intriguing prospect in either sport. He arrived at UW a little under 6-foot-8, grew over an inch and left at 6-9. Huge for a quarterback, huge for a pitcher.

He went over a year without playing baseball, save for the times he and Vanden Boom would head up to McClain Center’s indoor practice facility and play catch. What Wright realized during his season with the Badgers was that something was missing.

“What I have the most passion for is competing. And I was missing that a little bit in Madison,” Wright said. “I didn’t really feel like I got to compete as much as I’d like to and I knew that baseball was another sport that I loved and felt like I could really compete there. I guess it kind of worked out that way, that my competitive hunger kind of just drove me to baseball.”

The timing wasn’t great — Wright didn’t even know what landing spots were available that late in the summer — but he did his homework and decided that Iowa Western Community College would be a good fit. Reivers coach Marc Rardin didn’t have any scholarships remaining at that point but offered a chance to develop at a program that has won three National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national titles since 2010 and finished second one other time.

“He came here on nothing,” Rardin said, “other than opportunity.”

Rardin said Wright was a “blank canvas” from his first day on campus, willing to let the Iowa Western coaching staff pick apart his mechanics. He went 3-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 14 appearances, including three starts, recording 31 strikeouts with seven walks in 24 2/3 innings.

Best of all for Wright, he landed a scholarship to the University of Houston.

“His better days are ahead of him,” Rardin said, “that’s the thing.”

Rardin was the Mallards’ first manager back in 2001 and believes a summer in the Northwoods Leagues will help prepare Wright for the NCAA Division I level both because of the big crowds he’ll be playing in front of and competition he’ll be facing.

Wright was clocked in the mid-80s when he arrived at Iowa Western and that figure jumped to the low 90s by the end of the season. Rardin believes Wright can add more pop to his fastball by the time he arrives at Houston.

Wright’s other main pitch is a slider and he plans to work on mastering a curveball and change-up this summer so he has four solid go-to pitches by the time he joins the Cougars.

So far, so good with the Mallards. Wright is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts, with opponents hitting .163 against him through 12 innings of work.

Does Wright, who was the Mallards’ Opening Day starter, miss football?

“Yeah, I do a little bit,” he said. “Especially in the fall, seeing the packed stadiums and watching all my buddies on TV was a little bit tough at first. But I knew that my journey has more in store for me and I’ll have my time playing in front of a lot of people. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I really think that baseball is going to take me some great places.”

Including back to Madison, just as he predicted.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

