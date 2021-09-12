Jim Polzin: Here's what went wrong in the Packers' eye-opening loss to the Saints in their season opener

Winston, who got a boost from a dominant rushing attack, was 14 of 20 for 148 yards and five touchdowns. His passer rating was 130.8.
Winston did have an interception wiped out by a questionable roughing the passer penalty on Za’Darius Smith.
Bully ball
The Packers’ rush defense has been exposed at times in recent years and was again by the Saints.
New Orleans had 140 rushing yards by halftime, averaging 5.6 yards on 25 attempts. Alvin Kamara and Tony Jones Jr. had some big holes to run through because the Packers’ defensive front offered little resistance.
What a brutal start for defensive coordinator Joe Barry in his debut after being LaFleur’s pick to replace Mike Pettine, whose contract wasn’t renewed after last season.
Two of the Saints’ drives in the first half were pure smash-mouth football:
One went 76 yards on 15 plays and took 7 minutes, 51 seconds off the clock.
The next went 80 yards in 14 plays and took a full 10 minutes.
Photos: Packers stumble out of the gate as Saints dominate season opener
Green Bay Packers fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Green Bay Packers fans are seen during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman
Green Bay Packers fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Green Bay Packers fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Green Bay Packers fans holds up a cutout of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
New Orleans Saints players gather before the the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
A New Orleans Saints fans holds up a sign before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Green Bay Packers arrive at TIAA Bank Field to watch an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looks for a receiver against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) tries to avoid a tackle by Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, left, and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur greet each other before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) scrambles for yardage as Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Garvin (53) gives chase during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, scrambles as he is pressured by New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, right, is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara gains yardage against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celelbrates his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers with teammates including wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis, left, breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, left, as he releases a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Green Bay Packers take the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
The New Orleans Saints, left, line up for a play against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, left, makes a reception and is stopped by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass as New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, lower left, tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, left, makes a touchdown reception in front of Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, left, celebrates his touchdown reception against the Green Bay Packers as he points to a TV cameraman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as he is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara (81) is looked at after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Contact Jim Polzin at
jpolzin@madison.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!