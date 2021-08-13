Jim Polzin: For the Packers, (Jordan) Love is finally in the air this preseason

“You’re just running your kind of foundation concepts, your Day One install,” he said. “You want to see guys go out there and be able to play fast and execute and so you don’t really necessarily know exactly what you’re going to get from either side of the ball, so you’re just going to have things guys are familiar with that they can go execute regardless of whatever look they may see.”

Rodgers, for example, was 6 of 15 for 28 yards with no touchdowns and one interception through his first two preseason games as a rookie in 2005. His 20.1 passer rating was 118th of 120 who had played at that point.

A better indicator of Love’s development will be how much poise he shows in the pocket. Will he patiently go through his reads and let plays develop? Or will he panic and try to rely too much on his athleticism?

There’s also the matter of ball security. LaFleur wasn’t pleased that Love had a role in three fumbles during sloppy conditions at the Family Night practice last weekend. Two bad exchanges could be excused by the fact Love hadn’t worked much in camp with center Jacob Capra, an undrafted free agent. But Love had an unforced error on a scramble when he didn’t have both hands on the ball and knocked it loose with his thigh pad.