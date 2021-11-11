Jim Polzin: Finally, all these years later, a chance to give Bo Ryan a fitting farewell

Ryan was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and should be in the Naismith Hall of Fame, a column for a different day. Dick Bennett built the foundation at UW and Ryan turned it into a mansion, going 364-130 overall and 172-68 in Big Ten play with four regular-season titles and three conference tournament championships.

That shadow was going to be difficult for anyone to walk into, but Ryan timed his departure the way he did to give his longtime assistant a chance to prove what he could do. And Ryan believes Gard has done “just fine” over 5½ seasons, pointing out he never faced the types of challenges that his successor has.

“Who would have ever seen this pandemic coming? I haven’t coached during a time that mirrors the past couple years, so I don’t know. But it couldn’t have been easy,” Ryan said. “And you know, the fact that he's won 60-some percent of his games, you know how many coaches in the Big Ten would love to have that percentage?”

Indeed, Gard’s .605 winning percentage in Big Ten play ranks fourth in the conference behind Purdue (.699), Michigan State (.684) and Michigan (.649) since he took over in 2015-16. He’s also following a guy whose conference winning percentage (.717) is the best in Big Ten history.