Jim Polzin: Even in a different role, Frank Kaminsky is still the life of the party

Kaminsky pulled aside Paul after the Suns-Clippers series and told him how much he’s enjoyed getting to watch him up-close this season. He called Paul the “consummate leader” and, to his credit, Kaminsky has been the consummate teammate during a season in which it’d be easy to sulk.

When Kaminsky arrived in Charlotte, Marvin Williams was there waiting for him and made a huge impact as a mentor. Kaminsky, 28, now finds himself trying to pay it forward with Ayton, whether it’s the advice on the court or sticking around practice to get in some extra shooting with the 22-year-old former top overall pick.

“It’s definitely difficult because you want to play,” Kaminsky said. “But at the same time, our culture is so great. Everyone has good relationships. It kind of reminds me of our Wisconsin teams. There’s no bad egg in the locker room. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Kaminsky was the star at Benet Academy when it was the No. 1 team in Illinois during his senior season but was upset on its path to state.

He was the go-to player for UW when, two nights after that win over Kentucky in 2015, they dropped a heartbreaker to Duke in the title game. Kaminsky and the Badgers had lost in the closing seconds to the Wildcats in the national semifinals the previous season.