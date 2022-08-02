Jim Polzin: Diss volleyball and Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield will be there to call you out

CHICAGO — Mac Podraza doesn’t play for University of Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield. In fact, she’s on a team with designs on dethroning the Badgers, both in the Big Ten Conference and nationally.

Given that backdrop, it was interesting to hear the Ohio State senior setter casually namedrop Sheffield at the inaugural Big Ten volleyball media days while answering a question about the growth of the sport. Podraza said the outspoken Sheffield, who led the Badgers to their first NCAA title last season, "is doing a really good job exposing a lot of people and trying to push that boundary a lot."

Sheffield indeed isn’t shy when it comes to pointing out what he feels are slights toward the sport he loves. He generated attention on Twitter over the weekend by calling out two accounts that cover women’s sports — @ESPNW and @justwsports (Just Women’s Sports) — for all-but ignoring college volleyball.

Sheffield even showed his work: ESPNW, by his count, had devoted 17 of its 2,900 tweets in the past year to volleyball. For Just Women’s Sports, it was one out of 3,300 tweets about college volleyball over 12 months.

“To me there is this laziness that is happening during Title IX that it’s become a comparison: women’s basketball to men’s basketball; softball to baseball; women’s soccer to men’s soccer,” Sheffield said Tuesday. “Well, we’re the only sport where the women are leading the way. They’ve paved the way here in this country.”

Sheffield may be one of the most vocal, but he’s not in this fight alone. This two-day event at the Big Ten Network studios was the result of Sheffield and others pushing for more creative ways to market the sport. Support spread to athletic department administrators to advocates within the Big Ten office, and the conference suddenly was the first one holding a media day for volleyball.

There are tweaks that need to be made and UW didn’t do itself any favors in terms of maximizing media coverage by double-booking: Its football media day also was scheduled for Tuesday, which Sheffield called a “minor irritation” and summed up this way: “You’re against yourself when you don’t need to be.”

Still, this was a good first step overall, and the Big Ten now needs to make sure this isn’t a one-and-done event. Better yet, other conferences will follow the Big Ten’s lead and do something like this starting next year.

“My phone is buzzing, coaches in other leagues watching this, rooting us on, honestly, because they want their leagues to mimic this and to grow the sport,” Iowa coach Jim Barnes said. “Because we know the potential this sport has.

“It’s so underdeveloped and it’s ready to really emerge. And the Big Ten is setting the standard. And they're just waiting to be able to go in their meetings and say the Big Ten is (doing it), now we need to. And it’s going to happen.”

The Big Ten will be a trend setter in another way as well. It announced a content agreement this week with Volleyball World in which 70 Big Ten matches will appear worldwide on VolleyballWorld.tv.

Not only will that provide exposure to potential international recruits for the Big Ten, it also will fill a need for existing fans outside the United States. UW sophomore standout Anna Smrek told me Tuesday she was excited her grandparents, who live in Croatia, will be able to watch her matches in real time instead of waiting until they appear on YouTube a couple days after being played.

“We’re finally letting the world know how big volleyball is” in the Big Ten, Smrek said. “It can only get better from here, so that’s exciting.”

Sheffield, for his part, is thrilled with the progress but hardly satisfied. There’s still work to be done.

Among his wishes:

• Get the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament on television.

“You can’t stumble upon a match,” Sheffield said. “I watch a lot of TV by stumbling upon it, looking at the guide and saying, 'Whoa.' Do they have access to it by going streaming? Absolutely, but you’ve got to know what you’re looking for to go do that. I think for there to be more growth, there has to be something that opening weekend.”

• Seeding the entire NCAA Tournament, including the top 16 seeds.

• Embracing promotional games such as bracket challenges and fantasy leagues for volleyball.

• An NCAA rule change that would allow volleyball coaches to have contact with their players during the summer, a desire that was echoed almost universally by the other Big Ten coaches.

Sheffield probably could have kept going. One thing we know about him, as Podraza pointed out, is he won’t bite his tongue when he feels strongly about something.

“It just feels like if you take off the ankle weights,” Sheffield said, “this is a sport that can flourish.”