Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers misled us. Now he and the Packers have an unnecessary midseason mess

Why Rodgers chose the alternative treatment instead of a traditional vaccine is unclear and he has not addressed that topic to this point. But he had a chance to get out in front of this story before the season began and chose not to do so.

Perhaps Rodgers had seen the backlash that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and others had faced for their anti-vaccine stances and that played a role in the three-time MVP’s choice of words back in August. But it’s not like Rodgers to avoid controversial subjects.

Being forthcoming in this instance would have helped Rodgers get in front of a story that, 2½ months later, now has blown up in his face. If he felt strongly enough about his decision, to the point where he petitioned the NFL for a waiver to its vaccination protocols, then why be deceitful when presented with an opportunity to state his case?

How Rodgers contracted the virus is unclear, but this positive test comes on the heels of an off weekend for the team during which he attended a Halloween party dressed up as the lead character in the “John Wick” movies. A photo Rodgers posted on his Instagram account shows him unmasked while posing with teammate Marcedes Lewis.